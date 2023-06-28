Advertise with Us
Arlington man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in stranger’s home, SCSO says

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Arlington, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after he entered and fell asleep inside a woman’s home.

On June 26, officers responded to a call from the female victim, a homeowner, who said she returned to a broken door and glass all over her floor.

According to deputies, the victim discovered Donald Evans, 41, passed out and sleeping in her upstairs bedroom.

Another witness, a homeowner in the area, noticed Evans going through residents’ mailboxes in the neighborhood.

The female victim also notified the deputies that her backyard shed was broken into as well.

Evans was taken into custody and is currently facing charges including aggravated burglary, vandalism, and theft of property.

