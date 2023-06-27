Your First Alert to the threat of more storms and dangerous heat this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a weekend of extreme heat and damaging storm, there will likely be more to come this week. Forecast models indicate a strong early morning storm Wednesday followed by increasing heat and humidity for the end of the week that will push temperatures into the triple digits along with excessive humidity that will allow “feels like” temperatures to reach dangerous limits.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of strong to severe storms during the early morning hours along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid each day with high temperatures near 100 along with heat index values ranging from 110 to 115.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm, highs in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

