Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-240
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on I-240 Monday night.
The incident happened at 10 p.m. on I-240 and Norris Road.
Police say Shaneka Harris was walking on the road when she was hit and killed by a vehicle going in the same direction.
Officers say the driver kept going and the driver is wanted for vehicular homicide.
The driver is in a gray sedan with damage to the front.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.