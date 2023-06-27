Advertise with Us
Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-240

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on I-240 Monday night.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. on I-240 and Norris Road.

Police say Shaneka Harris was walking on the road when she was hit and killed by a vehicle going in the same direction.

Officers say the driver kept going and the driver is wanted for vehicular homicide.

The driver is in a gray sedan with damage to the front.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

