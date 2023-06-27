Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
WATCH: Convicted killer elbows lawyer in face during sentencing hearing

Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his attorney in the face. (Source: WBBH/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his attorney in the face.

The assault happened before bailiffs took Zieler out.

The judge handed down the death sentence Monday after the jury recommended it last month by a 10-2 vote.

Because of a change in Florida law in April, death penalties no longer require a unanimous vote.

Zieler faces death for the 1990 murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter, 32-year-old Lisa Story, in Cape Coral.

The two were found dead by the girl’s mother, the Associated Press reported. Police said they had been sexually assaulted and suffocated.

Zieler was found guilty of first-degree murder in their killings back in May.

He had been jailed on an unrelated assault charge in 2016 when his DNA matched the 1990 cold-case murders, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WBBH and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

