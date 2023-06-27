Vote to raise property tax fails

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vote to raise the property tax in Memphis has failed.

The Memphis City Council voted Tuesday afternoon with no discussion on the topic.

The proposal was to hike property taxes 29 cents to help fund improvements at community centers.

The only two city council members who voted in favor of the hike were Martavious Jones and J.B. Smiley.

