THP bringing in additional troopers to patrol Memphis

(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is bringing in additional troopers to assist on the highways in Memphis.

Right now, THP has 13 troopers assigned to the Memphis district.

But on any given day there can be 20 to 30 troopers in Memphis working along I-40 and I-240.

“Just move around the city of Memphis assisting with drag racing, fatalities, aggressive driving, everything,” THP Captain Joe Terry said.

Two THP troopers that just graduated from the academy will head to nearby districts.

In 2017, there were only 5 troopers assigned to Memphis.

