Thousands of people across Mid-South still without power following severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the Mid-South are still cleaning up this morning and thousands are waking up in the dark, following Sunday night’s storms.

Utility workers with Memphis Gas Light and Water continue to work to restore power across Shelby County.

The intersection of Austin Peay and Coleman still has no power as of Tuesday morning. Businesses have been closed for the day and it’s being treated as a four-way stop.

People living out in the Raleigh area here are going on 48 hours without power.

More than 61,000 homes and businesses remain without power.

Nearly 700 outages were reported across the county.

The hardest hit areas include Millington, Bartlett, Lakeland, and all who get electricity from MLGW.

This is half of what we saw over the weekend when MLGW reported 122,000 customers were without power

“You’ll see trees that have brought powerlines down all along major corridors and into neighborhoods. While many folks have expressed to us, ‘I didn’t think it was that bad.’ This is the sixth worst storm in Memphis Light Gas and Water’s history as far as the number of customers who were impacted,” said MLGW President Doug McGowen.

Several facilities across the county are open to people without power for air-conditioning, including:

Raleigh and Cordova libraries 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hollywood Library 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the Kingdom (4100 Raleigh Millington Road) 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

There’s also concern about what to do for food at risk of being wasted.

If you receive food stamps, you can apply for replacement benefits through the Department of Human Resources website.

You have to make the request within ten days.

Once approved, SNAP replacement benefits are issued back to your EBT card.

