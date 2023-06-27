Advertise with Us
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River

Mississippi River sand bar
Mississippi River sand bar
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after he drowned in the Mississippi River while trying to save his child, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor says on June 25, Dustin Lynch, of Ripley, Tennessee and others were swimming off a sand bar along the Mississippi River in Mississippi County, Arkansas when the current swept Lynch and his son away.

Chief Deputy Taylor says Lynch was able to save the child but Lynch was not found.

Search and recovery crews from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County Rescue Squad, Lauderdale Emergency Management, Braden Fire Department Water Rescue/Recovery Unit, Tennessee and Arkansas Wildlife Resources Agency and Mississippi County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office helped with the search and recovered Lynch’s body Monday afternoon.

