Strong storms possible tomorrow before heat builds back in mid to late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A close to average afternoon is expected across the Mid-South with highs reaching the low to mid 90s with plentiful sunshine. As we head into the overnight hours and into early Wednesday rain chances will be on the increase as we are watching strong to potential severe storms push through into Wednesday morning. The main threats are heavy rain, strong wind and frequent lightning.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be building in overnight with lows dipping into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the Southwest from 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW : Showers and storms are expected to roll in for the morning to commute even into the mid morning for some. Stay weather aware for the morning and heat will build back in for the afternoon. After storms push out of the Mid-South, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs into the lower to middle 90s. Coupled with higher humidity values, ‘feels like’ temperatures could approach 105 during the afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Excessive heat builds back as we head into the latter part of the work week. Highs flirting with the 100 degree mark Thursday, Friday and Saturday. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will be 110 to even 115. With some areas still without power and excessive heat, this makes for dangerous conditions. Libraries and cool centers will be open to the public for these hot afternoons.

