Shelby County under State of Emergency following Sunday’s storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris declared a state of emergency following Sunday’s severe thunderstorms.

The storms passed through Sunday evening with winds topping 80 miles per hour.

The winds toppled power lines and trees, knocking out power to 120,000 MLGW customers, many of whom still lack power.

According to MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen, crews will work 24/7 shifts until all customers are restored.

MLGW says they have 69 electric repair crews working to repair the damage, 40 troubleshooting crews, 79 tree-cutting crews, 21 service crews working on individual outages, and 50 damage assessment crews.

County officials are opening a Day Center for those seeking a reprieve from the heat, which is expected to rise in the coming days.

Baker Community Center at 7492 Church Street in Millington will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mayor Harris says anyone without utilities can visit these AT&T locations to recharge their devices:

4938 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

6267 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

3720 Hack Cross Road, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

2282 Union Ave, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

2825 N Germantown Parkway, Memphis TN – Open 9am to 7pm

1684 N Germantown Parkway, Cordova TN – Open 9am to 8pm

5985 Stage Road, Bartlett TN – Open 9am to 8pm

900 West Poplar Ave, Collierville TN – Open 9am to 7pm

115 Goodman Road West, Southaven MS – Open 9am to 8pm

5050 Goodman Road, Olive Branch MS – Open 9am to 7pm

650 West Service Road, West Memphis AR – Open 9am to 7pm

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.