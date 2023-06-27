Shelby County prosecutors: ‘More charges likely’ for suspect in Sequoia Samuels case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County prosecutors said more charges are expected to come for the suspect charged in the case of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death.

Samuels was reported missing in early June. Her remains were found less than 24 hours later in north Memphis.

Jaylon Hobson, 21, appeared in court Tuesday morning and waived his preliminary hearing.

Hobson is charged with filing a false report to Memphis police.

Shelby County prosecutors said they will now work with MPD to get more information to present to a grand jury for Hobson’s indictment. Prosecutors said more charges are expected.

Hobson remains in jail on a $50,000 bond in this case. He’s also facing gun, drugs and trespassing charges in another case.

