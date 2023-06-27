Residents still feeling effects of storm as temperatures set to rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we brace for triple digit temperatures this week, those residents without power are praying for some relief, including one hard hit area, Shelby Forest.

One elderly resident, Marcia Harmon, said the last 48 hours inside her Shelby Forest cabin cabin without power or A/C have been unbearable.

“I’m almost 84 years old; I don’t take to the heat too well,” said Harmon.

And neither does her 4-year-old mini schnauzer, Sarge, who unfortunately, can’t come along with Marcia as she plans to drive 28 miles Southeast to cope with the heat overnight.

“And I worry about that. You know, I worry about him, being sad and scared, whatever,” said Harmon.

While Tuesday MLGW says thousands will continue to be without electricity for days as restoration efforts are underway, Marcia says that’s already made her groceries go bad and it’s difficult to find places with food.

“I went to the McDonald’s in Frayser and the poor little girls that were working in there, they were just working and she said, ‘I’m so sorry for the wait’,” said Harmon. “She said we are the only people that are opening in Frayser.”

MLGW said it’s goal it to restore power as soon as possible and hopefully before this weekend.

But utility expects some customers to be without power this weekend.

