Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Residents still feeling effects of storm as temperatures set to rise

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we brace for triple digit temperatures this week, those residents without power are praying for some relief, including one hard hit area, Shelby Forest.

One elderly resident, Marcia Harmon, said the last 48 hours inside her Shelby Forest cabin cabin without power or A/C have been unbearable.

“I’m almost 84 years old; I don’t take to the heat too well,” said Harmon.

And neither does her 4-year-old mini schnauzer, Sarge, who unfortunately, can’t come along with Marcia as she plans to drive 28 miles Southeast to cope with the heat overnight.

“And I worry about that. You know, I worry about him, being sad and scared, whatever,” said Harmon.

While Tuesday MLGW says thousands will continue to be without electricity for days as restoration efforts are underway, Marcia says that’s already made her groceries go bad and it’s difficult to find places with food.

“I went to the McDonald’s in Frayser and the poor little girls that were working in there, they were just working and she said, ‘I’m so sorry for the wait’,” said Harmon. “She said we are the only people that are opening in Frayser.”

MLGW said it’s goal it to restore power as soon as possible and hopefully before this weekend.

But utility expects some customers to be without power this weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Strong winds toppled trees and power lines Sunday.
Many MLGW customers may be in dark for days
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
Police Chief CJ Davis
Dozens arrested in smash and grab burglary sting
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River

Latest News

Jimmy Fleming
Jimmy Fleming, owner of Fleming Fine Furniture, dies at 76
Property tax
Vote to raise property tax fails
Surveillance from the Marathon
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Park Ave. gas station robbed at gunpoint
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida