Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.
The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”
The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.
The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.
