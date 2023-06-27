Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD investigates shooting in South Memphis

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department confirmed the shooting took place around 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of Latham Street and Lucy Avenue.

There is no information on the victims at this time.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

