MPD investigates shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department confirmed the shooting took place around 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of Latham Street and Lucy Avenue.

There is no information on the victims at this time.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

