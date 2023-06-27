Advertise with Us
MPD creates new traffic unit to target reckless driving

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have created a new ten-officer traffic enforcement unit to target hot spots for reckless driving in the city.

The news comes from Tuesday’s city council meeting where council members asked for an update on what’s being done to stop street racing in neighborhoods across the city.

Overall, MPD says reckless driving is down 37 percent from this time last year, thanks in part to multiple arrests by Tennessee Highway Patrol.

