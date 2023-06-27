MPD creates new traffic unit to target reckless driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have created a new ten-officer traffic enforcement unit to target hot spots for reckless driving in the city.

The news comes from Tuesday’s city council meeting where council members asked for an update on what’s being done to stop street racing in neighborhoods across the city.

Overall, MPD says reckless driving is down 37 percent from this time last year, thanks in part to multiple arrests by Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.