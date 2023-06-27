Advertise with Us
71,000 MLGW customers’ power restored following severe storms

Memphis Light, Gas and Water
Memphis Light, Gas and Water(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW says they have made progress, restoring 71,000 of the 120,000 customers who lost power after Sunday night’s storms.

51,000 customers still remain without power and it is expected to last multiple days.

According to MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen, crews will work 24/7 shifts until all customers are restored.

MLGW says they have 69 electric repair crews working to repair the damage, 40 troubleshooting crews, 79 tree-cutting crews, 21 service crews working on individual outages, and 50 damage assessment crews.

Customers can report outages and check the status of their outages through My Account or by calling 544-6500.

The boil water advisory is also expected to lift sometime Wednesday for sections of northern Shelby County, according to MLGW.

