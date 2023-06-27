Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man out on bond after attacking 3 people with butcher knife at club, police say

Kameron Austin
Kameron Austin(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is out on bond after being charged in a stabbing at a club earlier this month.

The incident happened at 616 Club on Marshall Avenue on June 16.

Police say several people got into a fight at the club and one man pulled out a butcher knife and attacked three people.

All three were taken to the hospital; one had a severed artery in his left leg, another had knife wounds in his back and upper thigh and the third had hemorrhaging on the brain, seizures and dizzy spells.

Kameron Austin was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.

