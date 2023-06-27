Man injured in shooting at La Quinta Inn & Suites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday morning.

MPD says the shooting call came around 10:00 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on 310 Union Ave.

The lobby glass doors were shattered as well as some of the windows from the shooting.

The scene at La Quinta Inn & Suites (Action News 5)

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

We have reached out to investigators and will bring you updates on this situation as we receive them

