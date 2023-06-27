Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged with child abuse after day care investigation

Joe Craig
Joe Craig(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man faces charges of aggravated child abuse following an investigation into a Memphis day care.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS) was notified of an incident involving a two-year-old child at the Academy of Future Leaders on Madison Avenue.

Joe Craig, 29, was arrested and charged more than a month later.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said last week that once charges were filed, the next step would be to bring the accused abuser to a grand jury within a week.

Craig was given a $200,000 bond.

