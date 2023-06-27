Jimmy Fleming, owner of Fleming Fine Furniture, dies at 76

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A face and name familiar to longtime Memphians has died.

We’ve learned Jimmy Fleming, the owner and TV pitch man for Fleming Fine Furniture, passed away at his home Friday.

His TV commercials aired on WMC for more than 25 years.

He’s survived by his wife, children, six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Jimmy Fleming was 76 years old.

