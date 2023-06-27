Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - Former Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has died while on vacation in Florida.

According to our content-sharing partner KNWA in Fayetteville, officials with the White Hall School District confirmed Mallett drowned while swimming. Mallett was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Mallett was entering his 2nd season as White Hall head coach. He had a coaching stop in NEA, serving as Mountain Home offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan is top five in Razorback history with 491 career completions (4th), 7,493 passing yards (2nd), and 62 passing touchdowns (2nd). He was selected by the Patriots in the 3rd Round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Mallett played for New England, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in his pro pigskin career.

Mallett was 35 years old. No more details are available at this time.

