Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett(Source: Getty Images)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - Former Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has died while on vacation in Florida.

According to our content-sharing partner KNWA in Fayetteville, officials with the White Hall School District confirmed Mallett drowned while swimming. Mallett was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Mallett was entering his 2nd season as White Hall head coach. He had a coaching stop in NEA, serving as Mountain Home offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan is top five in Razorback history with 491 career completions (4th), 7,493 passing yards (2nd), and 62 passing touchdowns (2nd). He was selected by the Patriots in the 3rd Round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Mallett played for New England, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in his pro pigskin career.

Mallett was 35 years old. No more details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Strong winds toppled trees and power lines Sunday.
Many MLGW customers may be in dark for days
Police Chief CJ Davis
Dozens arrested in smash and grab burglary sting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory issued for northern Shelby County
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville

Latest News

Jimmy Fleming
Jimmy Fleming, owner of Fleming Fine Furniture, dies at 76
Property tax
Vote to raise property tax fails
Surveillance from the Marathon
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Park Ave. gas station robbed at gunpoint
Memphis city council members
City council debates merits of study for crime lab