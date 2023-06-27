First Alert Forecast: quiet Tuesday ahead of early storm risk Wednesday; dangerous heat late week

TUESDAY: Expect a quiet day ahead with hazy sunshine; a seasonable beginning to a seasonable finish with high temperatures topping out in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. A ‘CODE ORANGE’ is in effect for unhealthy air quality in the Memphis Metro area through the day, thanks to a stagnant air mass developing and a puff of wildfire smoke moving into the region. We’ll stay quiet and clear for most of the overnight period, though, storms could impact the region by the morning commute on Wednesday. Lows will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A stormy start to the day could feature heavy rain, strong wind and frequent lightning as a cluster of storms dives in from the northwest during the morning commute. Stay weather aware during this time – after the storms exit, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs pushing into the lower to middle 90s. Coupled with higher humidity values, ‘feels like’ temperatures could approach 105 during the core heating of the day. Expect quiet, yet warm conditions overnight with lows in the 70s to near 80 under mostly to partly clear skies.

EXTENDED PERIOD: With the expanding ridge of high pressure – expect dangerous hot temperatures and high humidity levels – pushing highs toward the century mark both Thursday and Friday. Coupled with the humidity, ‘feels like’ temperatures these days could crest between 110-115, with ‘excessive heat’ criteria. Upper 90s will hang around for Saturday as the ridge begins to breakdown, expect scattered downpours by late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will take a bit of a backseat to scattered opportunities for showers and storms heading toward Independence Day next week.

