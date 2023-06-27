Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

First Alert Forecast: quiet Tuesday ahead of early storm risk Wednesday; dangerous heat late week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Expect a quiet day ahead with hazy sunshine; a seasonable beginning to a seasonable finish with high temperatures topping out in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. A ‘CODE ORANGE’ is in effect for unhealthy air quality in the Memphis Metro area through the day, thanks to a stagnant air mass developing and a puff of wildfire smoke moving into the region. We’ll stay quiet and clear for most of the overnight period, though, storms could impact the region by the morning commute on Wednesday. Lows will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A stormy start to the day could feature heavy rain, strong wind and frequent lightning as a cluster of storms dives in from the northwest during the morning commute. Stay weather aware during this time – after the storms exit, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs pushing into the lower to middle 90s. Coupled with higher humidity values, ‘feels like’ temperatures could approach 105 during the core heating of the day. Expect quiet, yet warm conditions overnight with lows in the 70s to near 80 under mostly to partly clear skies.

EXTENDED PERIOD: With the expanding ridge of high pressure – expect dangerous hot temperatures and high humidity levels – pushing highs toward the century mark both Thursday and Friday. Coupled with the humidity, ‘feels like’ temperatures these days could crest between 110-115, with ‘excessive heat’ criteria. Upper 90s will hang around for Saturday as the ridge begins to breakdown, expect scattered downpours by late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will take a bit of a backseat to scattered opportunities for showers and storms heading toward Independence Day next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds toppled trees and power lines Sunday.
Many MLGW customers may be in dark for days
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory issued for northern Shelby County
Police Chief CJ Davis
Dozens arrested in smash and grab burglary sting
MLGW: Over 100,000 power outages in the Mid-South area
Many without power in Mid-South
MPD
Man killed by SCSO deputy in traffic stop shooting identified

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to the threat of more storms and dangerous heat this week
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 26, 2023
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Continued hot with dangerous heat returning late week