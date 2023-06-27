A few strong storms Wednesday morning for some & searing heat late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a warm and dry night ahead with low in the low 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers or storms are possible between 6 and 10 AM. It won’t storm in all locations, but those that see storms could see some high wind. Sunshine will return quickly by early afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. It will feel like 100-105. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY HEAT WAVE: A big ridge of high pressure will expand over the area Thursday. Highs will range from 100 to 103 both Thursday and Friday. Heat indices will reach 110 to 115. Lows each night will be around 80.

WEEKEND: As the ridge begins to breakdown, expect scattered downpours to return leading into the first weekend of July. We’ll go from upper 90s on Saturday back to the low 90s with scattered storm chances by Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

