Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Drake recieves key to Shelby County

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drake is not performing on Thursday, but he made sure to stop by Memphis this week.

Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery presented Drake with a key to Shelby County on Monday night.

The multi-grammy award-winning artist was originally set to kick off his “It’s A Blur” tour with 21 Savage on Thursday but was rescheduled to August 6th.

The concert will still take place at the FedExForum.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds toppled trees and power lines Sunday.
Many MLGW customers may be in dark for days
Police Chief CJ Davis
Dozens arrested in smash and grab burglary sting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory issued for northern Shelby County
MLGW: Over 100,000 power outages in the Mid-South area
Many without power in Mid-South
MPD
Man killed by SCSO deputy in traffic stop shooting identified

Latest News

The scene at La Quinta Inn & Suites
Man injured in shooting at La Quinta Inn & Suites
Many MLGW customers remain without power after Sunday night's severe storms.
Thousands of people across Mid-South still without power following severe storms
Scene on Lucy Avenue and Latham Street
MPD investigates shooting in South Memphis
Man injured in shooting at La Quinta Inn & Suites