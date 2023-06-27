Drake recieves key to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drake is not performing on Thursday, but he made sure to stop by Memphis this week.

Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery presented Drake with a key to Shelby County on Monday night.

The multi-grammy award-winning artist was originally set to kick off his “It’s A Blur” tour with 21 Savage on Thursday but was rescheduled to August 6th.

The concert will still take place at the FedExForum.

