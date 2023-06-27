Dozens arrested in smash and grab burglary sting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested dozens of people connected to a recent string of smash and grab burglaries.

MPD launched a investigation called “Operation Broken Bottles” which targeted burglars using sledgehammers and stolen vehicles to damage the front window of business and steal the merchandise inside.

Targeted businesses include liquor stores, clothing outlets, cell phone retailers and smoke shops.

Police have arrested 23 people involved in the operation; these 23 face charges including burglary of a business, auto theft, theft from a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon and prohibited weapons.

Investigators also identified 25 additional people who they say assisted in organizing the burglaries. Fifteen of those 25 have been indicted.

Of those 15, eight were already in custody, four have been arrested, one turned himself in and two remain at large.

“Efforts made to effect these arrests are only a piece of our overall strategic crime reduction plan. We remain laser-focused on arresting those who commit violent crimes against members of our community,” Police Chief CJ Davis said.

Police have identified 12 of those in custody:

Stanley Rayner, 19

Montario Fifer, 19

Courtney Owens, 19

Samuel Childress, 31

Deon Byrd, 25

James Thomas, 41

Kamerin Triggs, 19

Jaylin Triplett, 19

Carl Turner, 25

Lawrence Anthony, 34

Jaylin Bonds, 24

Donya Webb, 21

