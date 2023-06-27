County commission works late into night without budget vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners worked late into the night Monday trying to pass a new budget.

On the table was raising property taxes or increasing the wheel tax.

As of 10 p.m., the meeting had been ongoing for 7 hours.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and top leaders from Regional One are advocating for a major renovation of the Mid-South’s only Level One Trauma Center. Their plan requires $350 million local tax dollars.

The County Commission is debating a 30-cent increase in the property tax rate to generate that money.

A wheel tax hike didn’t appear to have support.

A property tax hike seems more palatable.

They’re discussing a 30-cent increase in the tax rate.

If you own a $100,000 house, you’d pay $75 more a year in property tax.

For a $200K house, it would be $150 more a year.

And for a $300K house, you’d pay $225 more a year.

