County commission works late into night without budget vote

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners worked late into the night Monday trying to pass a new budget.

On the table was raising property taxes or increasing the wheel tax.

As of 10 p.m., the meeting had been ongoing for 7 hours.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and top leaders from Regional One are advocating for a major renovation of the Mid-South’s only Level One Trauma Center. Their plan requires $350 million local tax dollars.

The County Commission is debating a 30-cent increase in the property tax rate to generate that money.

A wheel tax hike didn’t appear to have support.

A property tax hike seems more palatable.

They’re discussing a 30-cent increase in the tax rate.

If you own a $100,000 house, you’d pay $75 more a year in property tax.

For a $200K house, it would be $150 more a year.

And for a $300K house, you’d pay $225 more a year.

Action News 5 will keep you updated on what the commissioners decide to vote on--whenever that happens.

