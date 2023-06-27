CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Park Ave. gas station robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A scary moment for one gas station attendant was caught on camera.

The robbery happened around midnight last Wednesday at the Marathon gas station on Park Avenue, just blocks away from the Memphis Botanic Garden.

MPD says two suspects walked in with handguns drawn while a third kept watch outside.

One of the armed suspects kicked open the door to get to the cash register and stole the tray, then all three suspects took off on foot.

If you know anything about any of these men, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers with tips at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.