10 MSCS summer school locations closed Tuesday due to power outages
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 10 Memphis-Shelby County Schools locations closing Tuesday because of power outages.
These schools are locations for MSCS summer programs:
- Dexter Elementary School
- Grandview Heights Middle School
- Craigmont High School
- EE Jeter K-8 School
- Barret’s Chapel K-8 School
- Hawkins Mill Elementary School
- Germanshire Elementary School
- Shelby Oaks Elementary School
- Lucy Elementary School
- Springdale Elementary School
MSCS says it will monitor outages in communication with MLGW as they assess the outages at schools.
