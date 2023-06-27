Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
10 MSCS summer school locations closed Tuesday due to power outages

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 10 Memphis-Shelby County Schools locations closing Tuesday because of power outages.

These schools are locations for MSCS summer programs:

  • Dexter Elementary School
  • Grandview Heights Middle School
  • Craigmont High School
  • EE Jeter K-8 School
  • Barret’s Chapel K-8 School
  • Hawkins Mill Elementary School
  • Germanshire Elementary School
  • Shelby Oaks Elementary School
  • Lucy Elementary School
  • Springdale Elementary School

MSCS says it will monitor outages in communication with MLGW as they assess the outages at schools.

