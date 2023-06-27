10 MSCS summer school locations closed Tuesday due to power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 10 Memphis-Shelby County Schools locations closing Tuesday because of power outages.

These schools are locations for MSCS summer programs:

Dexter Elementary School

Grandview Heights Middle School

Craigmont High School

EE Jeter K-8 School

Barret’s Chapel K-8 School

Hawkins Mill Elementary School

Germanshire Elementary School

Shelby Oaks Elementary School

Lucy Elementary School

Springdale Elementary School

MSCS says it will monitor outages in communication with MLGW as they assess the outages at schools.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.