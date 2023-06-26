Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warrant issued for first-degree murder suspect in Tunica County

Javion Clark
Javion Clark(Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County authorities are searching for a man after a fatal shooting that left one dead.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says Javion Clark is wanted for first-degree murder after he reportedly fled the scene of a shooting where Lester Davis was killed. Witnesses say they saw Clark shoot Davis just after midnight on Saturday.

If you have any information, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411.

