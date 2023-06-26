Warrant issued for first-degree murder suspect in Tunica County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County authorities are searching for a man after a fatal shooting that left one dead.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says Javion Clark is wanted for first-degree murder after he reportedly fled the scene of a shooting where Lester Davis was killed. Witnesses say they saw Clark shoot Davis just after midnight on Saturday.

If you have any information, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.