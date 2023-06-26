Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD: Man killed in Overton Park shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:08 a.m., on the 1200 Block of Overton Park.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are no suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

