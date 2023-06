MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW tweeted this morning that power restoration could take days to fix.

It is encouraged for customers to plan ahead, while crews work to get power back online.

#MLGW is asking customers without power to plan for multiple days until restoration. There is extensive damage throughout the city. Our crews and contract crews will work around the clock, but it's going to take time. We appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/AGykDOCHnn — MLGW (@MLGW) June 26, 2023

