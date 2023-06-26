Advertise with Us
MLGW: Over 100,000 power outages in the Mid-South area

MLGW: Over 100,000 power outages in the Mid-South area
MLGW: Over 100,000 power outages in the Mid-South area(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW has reported that due to the severe storms there are over 100,000 power outages in the Mid-South Area.

MLGW, via Twitter, released the following statement:

According to MLGW, crews are working to assess all the damage and to get the power restored.

