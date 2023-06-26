MLGW: Over 100,000 power outages in the Mid-South area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW has reported that due to the severe storms there are over 100,000 power outages in the Mid-South Area.

MLGW, via Twitter, released the following statement:

Severe storms caused more than 100,00 outages. #MLGW crews will be doing damage assessment and identifying immediate actions to restore as many customers as we can as quickly as we can. In addition to our crews we have requested additional help from contract crews. pic.twitter.com/Rg1f3CkOig — MLGW (@MLGW) June 26, 2023

According to MLGW, crews are working to assess all the damage and to get the power restored.

