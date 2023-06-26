Memphis police looks to add more Spanish speaking dispatchers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is still working to add to its police force, at the same time, the city also has a need for more 911 dispatchers.

There’s especially a need for Spanish-speaking dispatchers.

Often referred to as the first, first-responder 911 dispatchers play a critical role in alerting police to emergency situations.

“When I was kid, I used to tell myself that as long as I was helping people then I would be happy, and that’s what I got to do when I got here, and I’ve loved it ever since,” Francisco Lozada said.

Francisco Lozada is currently the only certified Spanish-speaking 911 Operator and Police Radio Dispatcher for the city of Memphis.

He usually takes five to six calls a day from only Spanish-speaking citizens.

“Usually, the citizens are very glad to be able to talk to somebody that they know they can relate to,” Lozada said. Often times what citizens will end up doing is they’ll get kids involved in translating situations where they should not be involved.”

According to recent census data, 7.7 percent of people are Hispanic or Latino in Memphis.

Lozada says adding at least 9 Spanish speakers to their team would improve the way they communicate with, (and help) the community.

“When we receive calls here ... not always it’s an emergency call, he said. Sometimes it’s something as simple as ‘I need to get my car back; my car was towed from this location ... or I need to reach this particular department’ [OR] I need to talk to the courts and things like that. .. we can really help make sure that they citizen gets their situation taken care of.”

When Lozada is not on the clock, dispatchers must outsource to other translators.

“The language line, it’s a good service to have and it works great, but those translators that get on the line are not trained in how to be a 911 operator ... taking control of the call, [and] getting the crucial information quickly,” he said.

Lozada went on to say, this increases the time it takes to respond, and those extra minutes matter.

“What always leaves me in shock is the impact that something so small as answering the phone can have in somebody’s life,” Lozada said. It can be anything from helping them get whatever it is they need [to be] resolved, making their day a little brighter, or, literally, saving their life.”

The city of Memphis has an open application for 911 emergency dispatchers.

There’s a typing and hearing test, as well as a psych exam.

According to the city’s website, starting pay is $44,000 a year.

To apply, visit MemphisTN.gov.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.