Memphis basketball tournament doubles as tryout for Division II basketball officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent high school basketball tournament at P7 Sports Academy didn’t look like anything beyond the competition between the lines.

However, the players weren’t the only ones being evaluated. The referees were as well.

“Most of the staffs in the United States now are put together through events like this,” said John St. Clair.

St. Clair is a Memphis native with 26 years of Division I officiating experience. He’s now the new mens basketball coordinator of officials of the Gulf South Conference, where Christian Brothers University and Union University play. On a weekend like this, he’s on the hunt for new referees.

“This is summer competition. The best way to be able to tell if somebody is going to be able to officiate at the college level is to get together in the summer.”

Referees pay essentially for a tryout. In return, they get the chance to be evaluated over the course of the weekend.

They’re being critiqued on everything and anything.

“They have to have a certain level of agility, mobility,” St. Clair explained. “They’ve got to look the part, and they’ve got to be able to keep up with some athletes.”

St. Clair brings in clinicians who volunteer their time to grade every official on every game. One of those is Keith Patterson, who also lives in Memphis and refs the majority of his games in the SEC

“Yeah my goal is just to give back,” Patterson says. “A lot of us got our start either in junior college, or a lot of people got their start in the Gulf South.

“To come back to give back to the younger officials who are trying to reach and advance where some of these clinicians have reached, it’s what we should do.”

Part of the reason events like these are so important is the growing shortage of officials nationwide.

“One of the reasons we have shortages of officials is because they get out here, they’re trying to learn their craft, and basically you have all the officials in the stands that are mistreating them,” says St. Clair.

On weekends like this, St. Clair and Patterson are trying to pass down lessons and the love of the craft for a different type of game

“At the end of the day, if you want to grow in the business, you’ve got to be right on your calls,” said Patterson. “But to get to a high level, it’s about the small details, and that’s what we’re trying to work with these young officials on.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.