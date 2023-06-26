Many picking up pieces after Sunday severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people across the Mid-South are recovering from severe thunderstorms that battered the area Sunday evening.

MLGW says customers should expect to be without power for days.

Meanwhile, a boil water advisory is in place for northern Shelby County.

MLGW CEO Doug McGowen says crews are working diligently to make repairs, but urged patience as damage crippled much of the area, toppling trees and power lines. The utility is bringing in 52 additional contracting crews to help trim trees and clear off lines.

McGowen says this is the sixth most powerful storm in MGLW history in terms of outages.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 75,000 MLGW customers remained without power. At the peak, more than 120,000 were without power.

For those without power, call 528-4465 to report any emergencies like power lines or gas leaks.

You can report power outages or check the status of your outage by calling 544-6500.

“The main focus is that we avoid other kinds of emergency, (and) focus on water distribution center, hospital. Watching those very closely,” McGowen said.

Click here to see the latest outage totals.

Many people without power are looking to escape the heat.

As of right now, the City of Memphis has not opened a cooling center. We’ve asked the City of Memphis if one will open and the city suggested people go to malls or large stores to get relief.

There are no water outages in the city of Memphis. As there is no Heat Advisory currently, an emergency cooling center will open once heat indexes are forecasted to be over 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of the following conditions: heat index of at least 105°F but less than 115°F for less than 3 hours per day, or nighttime lows above 80°F for 2 consecutive days.

Anytime power is out, you can get relief at public libraries and community centers. Click here to see the full list from across the city.

If you need assistance in finding food, you can contact the Mid-South Food Bank by clicking here.

For other resources from the city of Memphis, call 211.

Millington took damage, with some airplanes being strewn across the airport and a historic church that a tree landed on.

A large swath of Raleigh and Frayser also received damage, with toppled trees spawning dozens of calls to emergency crews.

“I was looking out my window and I heard it making a hissing sound, and then I looked out the window and said, ‘oh my God it’s falling on that car!’ And I saw it falling on that car. And I just called my sister and we ran to window and looked,” Raleigh resident Julia Walker said.

Memphis Police say there are no weather-related injuries or deaths reported to them; however, Memphis Fire Department says they did receive nearly 70 storm related calls last night within the city.

If you’re concerned about perishable food, Shelby County has some guidelines:

Throw out perishable food in your refrigerator after 4 hours without power or a cold source

Throw out any food with an unusual odor, color or texture

When in doubt, throw it out

With the high temperatures, whether you have power or not you should still be able to recognize the signs of heat distress in your pets.

Some signs that your pet may be in heat distress include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, excessive drooling, or if they are lethargic, drowsy, uncoordinated or vomiting.

If you notice any of these signs, seek help.

“Certainly, they need to get to the vet,” Katie Pemberton of Memphis Animal Services said. “But in the meantime, don’t cover them with like cold water towers because that could trap the heat. You could put cold water towels, or cool water towels under them. And you can pour tap water on them. Not ice cold water, but tap water is a good temperature.”

If your pet is fully vaccinated, taking a trip to a pet-friendly store that has power is also a good way to keep them cool and comfortable.

“You could always do, during the hottest parts of the day, you could always take like a little field trip out to a pet friendly store like a Hollywood Feed, Petco, Petsmart, tractor supply. Those stores that might have power. You know they’re gonna have the air conditioner, cranked up. Take a little trip there to get out of the heat,” Pemberton said.

As clean up crews pick up debris throughout the Mid-South, homeowners should start to call and file claims for any damage that may have impacted their property.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance say that the first step is to always go ahead and give your insurance a call.

But the second, and a very important step, is to start taking photos of any damage of your home.

This could include wind damage or debris damage.

Taking photos and videos could make a huge difference in what an insurance company can cover to save you money in the long run.

But whatever you do, the first step is to get the insurance adjuster process rolling before you miss any deadlines.

“In addition to contacting the insurance company, is to start documenting the damages to your property,” Kevin Walters of Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said. “Take video, take photo, make sure you have documentation of what’s going on there so that you can provide that to the insurance adjuster whenever they start processing just, again your claim, and what they’re going to do with regard to providing money to help you to pay to make repairs.”

The department also warns that people may come knocking on doors in hopes of a scam.

So before you hire someone, check their credentials to make sure they are credible in what they are offering.

