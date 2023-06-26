Advertise with Us
Man killed by SCSO deputy in traffic stop shooting identified

MPD
MPD(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who died in the recent traffic stop shooting has been identified by TBI as 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth.

On June 24, an officer stopped the suspect at a traffic stop near Rosewood.

The deputy shot at the driver during the altercation and was injured also in return.

The Shelby County deputy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Hudspeth driving the vehicle, got into an altercation with the deputy and drove off, dragging the deputy nearly 100 yards and injuring him in the process.

The deputy then shot his weapon striking the suspect, and leaving him with a gunshot injury.

Both were in transport to a nearby hospital, but Hudspeth did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

