Man killed after being hit by car on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed on I-40 on Sunday night.

Memphis police officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. at I-40 and Hollywood Street.

The man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and no arrests were made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.