Man arrested months after fatal Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man after a March shooting left one dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened at the Shadowbrook Townhomes on Sarabee Lane in March.

Investigators say 21-year-old Jaylin Rhodes entered his ex-girlfriend’s home, went upstairs and shot someone, then ran downstairs and shot two more people before leaving.

Rhodes is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon in connection to the shooting.

He also faces charges from unrelated incidents including theft of property, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Rhodes is being held without bond.

