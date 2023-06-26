Advertise with Us
Man arrested months after fatal Parkway Village shooting

Jaylin Rhodes
Jaylin Rhodes(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man after a March shooting left one dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened at the Shadowbrook Townhomes on Sarabee Lane in March.

Investigators say 21-year-old Jaylin Rhodes entered his ex-girlfriend’s home, went upstairs and shot someone, then ran downstairs and shot two more people before leaving.

Rhodes is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon in connection to the shooting.

He also faces charges from unrelated incidents including theft of property, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Rhodes is being held without bond.

