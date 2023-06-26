Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Largest Buc-ee's in country opens in Sevierville

After years of anticipation, Buc-ee’s opens at the 407 exit in Sevierville.
After years of anticipation, Buc-ee’s opens at the 407 exit in Sevierville.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Buc-ee’s Sevierville opened Monday after months of anticipation from East Tennessee residents.

The new travel center features 120 fuel stations, snacks (including the iconic brisket and beaver nuggets), award-winning restrooms and a carwash. The new location is the closest to Knoxville and is the largest in the country- at least for now.

Buc-ee’s started the day early with a soft opening at 6 a.m. At 11 a.m., there was a grand opening to celebrate the occasion. That ribbon cutting celebration included appearances by Sevier County public officials, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and even Unites States Senators Bill Haggerty and Marsha Blackburn.

Long before opening day, officials were preparing for this day. Sevierville Police Department representatives told WVLT News that they had plans to help control business at the 407 exit.

This is just the first of the businesses to open at “The 407 - Gateway to Adventure,” including a theme park and a themed shopping center. It’s part of a plan to make the exit a tourist destination on the way to Sevierville and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“We really are excited about what it’s going to bring in terms of new things for people to see and do when they come to Sevierville. It’s going to open us up for people who are just passing through the area to stop and enjoy a little taste of what our town has to offer,” said Amanda Marr, Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

The exit is expected to see more traffic because of the developments, however. Locals and the state are all on board with building the 408 interchange to help the 407 area.

Federal funding for that has not come through yet.

Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville

