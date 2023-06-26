Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

How to survive the heat when your power goes out

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers across Memphis are without power after storms moved through on June 25.

With temperatures expected to hit triple digits this week, Ptosha Jackson, chief nursing officer with Methodist South Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the best way to survive the heat until power is restored, especially for those the rely on medical devices.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
MLGW: Over 100,000 power outages in the Mid-South area
Many without power in Mid-South
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tenn. Highway Patrol moves from interstates to Memphis city streets
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
MPD: Man attacks woman on back porch, facing aggravated assault charge
MPD: Man attacks woman on back porch, facing aggravated assault charge

Latest News

Pedestrian
Man killed after being hit by car on I-40
How to survive the heat when your power goes out
Drew Holcomb talks about upcoming show at Overton Park Shell July 8
Drew Holcomb talks about upcoming show at Overton Park Shell July 8
Drew Holcomb talks about upcoming show at Overton Park Shell July 8