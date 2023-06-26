Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Helena-West Helena residents without water after system failure

Bottled Water
Bottled Water(Myrtle Beach TheDigitel / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay via MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - West Helena Water Utilities is working to repair water pressure.

Mayor Christopher Franklin says the north tank, located at 9th Street and South Ridge Drive, lacks sufficient pressure after technical failure during the early morning hours Sunday that stopped the pumps.

The pumps were replaced and re-wired by the afternoon, but problems persisted.

Franklin says water was running over the side of the filter which was not treated and ready for use.

Because of the water being untreated, it was not sent to customers or the north tank.

Crews are continuing repairs, and city leaders are hopefully they will be completed Monday.

An emergency was declared because of the water outage; the Arkansas National Guard is at the Helena-West Helena First Station on First Street passing out potable water.

