First Alert Forecast: much quieter Monday; dangerous heat returns by late week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONDAY: In the wake of dangerous heat and storms, expect a much calmer start to the work week across the Mid-South. Outside of a patch or two of fog early, we’ll be mostly sunny with highs rebounding toward the seasonable lower 90s. Humidity levels will not be nearly as high as they were Sunday, keeping ‘feels like’ temperatures in check – in the middle 90s – during the peak heating of the day. Expect mostly clear skies tonight as lows fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds will take us into Tuesday across the Mid-South – a seasonable beginning to a seasonable finish with highs topping out in the lower 90s for most. An approaching disturbance may kick off a late chance for storms, after midnight into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect partly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Another burgeoning ridge of high pressure will expand over the area through Wednesday and Thursday – with it, a chance for widely scattered showers and storms and a push into dangerously hot territory. Expect the storms risk to be mainly on the front side of Wednesday – we’ll make our way toward the middle 90s by the afternoon hours. Humidity levels may spike – pushing back into the lower 100s. By Thursday and Friday – actual air temperatures will rival 100 but may operate a ‘excessive heat’ criteria – above 110, at its peak. Warm weather precautions need to be heeded through the latter part of the week across the Mid-South. As the ridge begins to breakdown, expect scattered downpours to return leading into the first weekend of July. We’ll go from upper 90s on Saturday back to seasonable, yet muggy, lower 90s with scattered storm chance by Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

MPD: Man attacks woman on back porch, facing aggravated assault charge
