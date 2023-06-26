Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Drew Holcomb talks about upcoming show at Overton Park Shell July 8

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will be performing at the Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series on Saturday, July 8.

Holcomb joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what fans can expect and what it means for him to be part of this year’s lineup.

All the sales from the show help to support programming for the Orion free concern series.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

