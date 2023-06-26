Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Damage scattered across Millington after Sunday’s storm

By Jacob Gallant and Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington was one of several locations that received significant damage during Sunday’s severe storms.

Millington Fire Chief Mike Gill says several planes were tossed at least 100 yards.

In the city of Millington there is plenty of destruction and plenty of debris everywhere. One of the oldest churches in the city of Millington, New Living Well, received damage from the storm.

Damage to New Living Well in Millington.
Damage to New Living Well in Millington.(Action News 5)

One person who lives just steps away from the church says she was lucky to not have this sort of damage to her home.

“Noticed a tree down in our backyard; it went away pretty quick, It came on pretty quick, left pretty quick, but it was a pretty scary thing,” resident Lynn Williamson said. “We are a small community and of course we will come together and do what we can do to make it pop right back up.”

Much of the city is still without power, with MLGW still saying it could be days before power could be restored.

