Continued hot with dangerous heat returning late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of dangerous heat and storms, expect a much calmer start to the work week across the Mid-South. Look for a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 90s. Humidity levels will not be nearly as high as they were Sunday. Winds will be west at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. Winds northwest 5-15 mph. An approaching disturbance may kick off a late chance for storms, after midnight into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect partly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers or storms are possible with dangerously hot air returning. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

LATE WEEK HEAT WAVE: A big ridge of high pressure will expand over the area Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to around 100, but heat indices may reach ‘excessive heat’ criteria – above 110, at its peak. Warm weather precautions need to be heeded through the latter part of the week across the Mid-South.

WEEKEND: As the ridge begins to breakdown, expect scattered downpours to return leading into the first weekend of July. We’ll go from upper 90s on Saturday back to the low 90s with scattered storm chances by Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

