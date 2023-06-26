Boil water advisory issued for northern Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A boil water advisory is in effect for northern Shelby County.

The notice comes after low water pressure was reported following Sunday’s storms.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water says there have been no reports of any impact on water quality, but any time the pressure drops below 20 psi, a precautionary boil water notice is issued.

The area impacted by the boil water advisory. (MLGW)

If you live in this area, do not consume any water without boiling it for at least three minutes.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice or brushing teeth.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.