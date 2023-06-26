20 cars broken into at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 20 vehicles were broken into at Wolfchase Galleria this weekend, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to the mall just after 3 p.m. Sunday where they were notified of at least 20 vehicles that were broken into.

Police say that number could rise if more owners notify them.

