2 charged after kidnapping, robbing man at Dixie Queen, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men face a slew of charges after police say they kidnapped a man at Dixie Queen and demanded money from him.

The incident happened Sunday at Dixie Queen on E Shelby Drive when two men opened the door to a Ford Mustang and got into the vehicle.

Police say the two men put a gun to the driver’s head and forced him to transfer money to their account and demanded he get more money.

They then directed the driver to an abandoned home and assaulted him while demanding more money.

The victim drove to a nearby home and knocked on an unknown person’s door, calling for help.

Officers then arrived and took the two men into custody.

One of the men attempted to run from officers and punched one officer in the eye and bit his hand.

Officers identified the two men as Kylon Carr and Montrez Tate.

Carr is charged with aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, assault on a first responder, resisting official detention, aggravated burglary, burglary of a vehicle and attempted theft.

His bond was set at $150,000.

Tate is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, theft of property and aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.