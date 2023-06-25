Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Today is a First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & the threat of severe storms

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Heat Advisory is in place for most of the Mid-South through 8 PM. In addition strong to severe storms will be possible this evening as a cluster of storms will move in and encounter the high heat and humidity. Storms will be capable of producing, damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall morning and another in the evening and overnight. The heat will stay turned up through next week with only minimal chances of rain.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with increasing clouds this afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 90s with real feel temperatures up to 110 degrees. Rain and storms will develop late this afternoon and evening and a few could be strong to severe, southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms then clearing overnight along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s and northwesterly winds at 10-15 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, high temperatures in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid, high temperatures in the upper 90s, and overnight lows near 80.

