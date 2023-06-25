MPD: Man attacks woman on back porch, facing aggravated assault charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department has arrested and charged a man accused of attacking a woman on the back porch of her home and leaving her with serious injuries.

On May 29, officers responded to a call regarding an assault that took place near Greenlaw Avenue.

The woman was approached by Frank Adams, 36, while standing on her back porch.

Police say that Adams struck the woman with his fist and then pushed her against the railing on her porch.

According to police, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries where she was informed that she had cracked ribs and a punctured lung from the attack.

Frank Adams has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

His bond is set at $75,000.

Adams is currently in police custody and awaiting his next appearance in court.

